'He hit me...': Chilling confession after Delhi cafe murder
What's the story
A 24-year-old man was shot dead at Mr King Lounge and Cafe in Maujpur, northeast Delhi, on Thursday night. The victim, identified as Faizan, was pronounced dead on arrival at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. A suspect has confessed to the crime in a video posted on the Instagram handle 'moinqureshiii_'. He claimed he killed Faizan over a personal grudge after being slapped by him four months ago.
Confession details
Suspect denies family involvement, dismisses money-related claims
The suspect in the video denied any involvement of his family or friends in the murder. He also dismissed claims by Faizan's brother, Salman, that the incident was related to a loan dispute. "I killed Faizan over a personal grudge. My father had no role in this...nor did my family or friends have anything to do with it," he said.
Investigation progress
Victim's brother demands justice, police investigation underway
Salman alleged that the suspect and his father had fought with Faizan over a loan he couldn't repay. He demanded that both suspects be arrested and strict action taken against them. "We just want justice," he said. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. Multiple teams are investigating to arrest those involved in this incident.