China advances Medog hydropower project in Tibet as India uneasy
China is racing ahead with its massive Medog hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, right up in southeastern Tibet.
Recent satellite images show villages cleared and the river being diverted, clear signs that construction is in full swing.
India plans Siang Upper Multipurpose Project
This dam is just 40 to 50km from Arunachal Pradesh, which has India a bit uneasy about water security and environmental impacts downstream.
In response, India is planning its own big project, the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, aimed at reducing possible downstream impacts from China's hydropower development.