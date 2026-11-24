The project will be a multi-structure dam system along lower Yarlung Tsangpo in southeastern Tibet.

It will include a tunnel through the river's "Great U-Bend," multiple power stations, and outlets before entering India.

The project is located about 40-50km north of the McMahon Line, posing a strategic concern for India, and satellite-based assessment has tracked construction at four major sites, including the main dam site near Mainling.

The most dramatic changes have been seen near this proposed high dam site.