China's mega-dam project near Arunachal progressing at astonishing pace
What's the story
Recent satellite imagery analysis by an Indian geospatial AI startup has revealed significant advancements in China's 60GW Medog hydropower project. The project is located on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, known as Siang in India. The findings, published by EarthSense Labs, a geospatial AI start-up incubated at the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, show that entire villages have been cleared at the main dam site and heavy industrial infrastructure has been built near the Arunachal Pradesh border.
Strategic implications
Project location raises strategic concerns for India
The project will be a multi-structure dam system along lower Yarlung Tsangpo in southeastern Tibet.
It will include a tunnel through the river's "Great U-Bend," multiple power stations, and outlets before entering India.
The project is located about 40-50km north of the McMahon Line, posing a strategic concern for India, and satellite-based assessment has tracked construction at four major sites, including the main dam site near Mainling.
The most dramatic changes have been seen near this proposed high dam site.
Construction progress
Dramatic changes at main dam site
Satellite images from July 2025 showed villages, agricultural fields and settlements in the area. Come December 2025, images revealed a dramatically different landscape, with villages cleared, farmland removed and earthwork initiated at the site.
By August 2026, river diversion works, new roads, temporary accommodation, and office buildings were visible on the north bank.
The relocation of entire villages was also documented.
Infrastructure expansion
Development at tunnel outlet area began early
Another key finding is the tunnel outlet area near Medog County, close to the Indian border. Development at this site started much before the main project's official launch in July 2025, according to EarthSense Labs.
Satellite images from 2018 reveal a small community and early road construction along the river.
By 2021, groundwork had progressed, with an industrial and residential complex and a bridge taking shape.
Strategic countermeasures
India proposes Siang Upper Multipurpose Project
India has proposed the 11,200MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project to cushion the downstream impact of China's project.
The proposed reservoir would have a storage capacity of around 9.2 billion cubic meters, which is more than China's reported 5.2 billion cubic meter capacity.
The project is planned across the Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts.
CM Pema Khandu said that the proposed reservoir would give India better control over downstream flows and help regulate river flows during lean seasons.
Opposition
Proposal faced opposition from local Adi communities
However, this proposal has faced opposition from local Adi communities over displacement and environmental concerns.
Protesters say they would welcome smaller hydropower projects on other rivers but are against a dam on the Siang, which they regard as their mother and worship.
Tensions rose earlier this year after the government decided to conduct a pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey, leading to the deployment of central armed police forces near the proposed site.