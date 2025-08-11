China's dominance in Indian Ocean Region worries parliamentary panel
A parliamentary panel led by Shashi Tharoor has flagged China's rapidly expanding military and commercial footprint in the Indian Ocean Region.
The report, presented to Parliament on a Monday, highlights how China's "String of Pearls" strategy—building ports and bases at key sea routes—plus close naval ties with Pakistan, are making things trickier for India.
Recommendations for India to counter China
The committee warns that China's navy is now bigger than even the US's, launching over 15 ships a year—including carrier groups.
They're urging India to modernize its navy with more advanced submarines and use tech like satellites and AI for better ocean monitoring.
Strengthening partnerships with Quad countries (like the US, Japan, Australia) and neighbors is seen as key to keeping India's interests safe in this crucial region.