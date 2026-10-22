China's TBM export controls could slow India's metro and rail
India
China just announced new export controls on tunnel-boring machines (TBMs), and it's a big deal for India's metro and high-speed rail projects.
Since China makes about 70% of the world's TBMs, these restrictions, starting November 18, could slow down major construction.
China says it's about "national security," but for India, it really highlights how much we rely on imported tech.
Bharat Earth Movers pursues TBM prototype
To tackle this, India is pushing to build its own TBMs.
Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) is pursuing indigenous TBM development, beginning with a prototype of approximately 6.5 meters in diameter, and the government is backing these efforts.
If successful, making TBMs at home could help keep big infrastructure projects moving, even when global politics get tricky.