Chinese manjha deaths: UP police to file murder cases
A 34-year-old man, Syed Shoaib, died in Lucknow after a banned Chinese manjha (sharp kite string) cut his neck while he was riding his bike.
The source does not provide a confirmed death toll for the past year; it reports around four incidents affecting Metro overhead lines last year and says more than 100 kite-related power incidents occur annually.
What action has been taken?
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that all such deaths be investigated as murder cases.
FIRs will now be filed not just against sellers but also users of Chinese manjha.
Police are raiding shops across UP to crack down on illegal sales, and officials are working on stricter enforcement after recent court orders.
Even with bans in place, the strings are still being sold online—so the fight to keep kite flying safe is far from over.