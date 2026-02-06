Chinese manjha deaths: UP police to file murder cases

What action has been taken?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that all such deaths be investigated as murder cases.

FIRs will now be filed not just against sellers but also users of Chinese manjha.

Police are raiding shops across UP to crack down on illegal sales, and officials are working on stricter enforcement after recent court orders.

Even with bans in place, the strings are still being sold online—so the fight to keep kite flying safe is far from over.