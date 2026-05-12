Chinese official admits technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor
India
India is not happy with China right now. After the Pahalgam terror attack last year, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terrorist bases in Pakistan.
Now, reports say a Chinese official admitted that China gave technical support to Pakistan during the operation, making things even tenser between India and China.
Randhir Jaiswal defends sindoor, warns countries
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that Operation Sindoor was a "precise, targeted and calibrated response" to the "terrorist attacks in Pahalgam."
He also called on countries to think about whether "supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing" is really worth risking their global reputation.