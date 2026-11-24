Chinese satellites monitored Gujarat coastline during Operation Sindoor May 2025
During Operation Sindoor in May 2025, three Chinese satellites, Ningxia-14, Gaofen-11, and Yaogan-30, kept a close watch on Gujarat's coastline.
Over just two days, they used high-tech imaging and electronic snooping to monitor key spots like Bhuj, Naliya, and the Jamnagar refinery, focusing on both military bases and important commercial sites.
Gujarat boosted security May 7-10
Gujarat ramped up security between May 7-10 with drone activity, air-raid alerts, and even pausing port activities.
Its location near Pakistan's sea routes and its major military bases made it a prime target for surveillance.
The presence of big infrastructure like the Jamnagar refinery only added to its importance during this tense period.