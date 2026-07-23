ChintaBAR says IIT Madras asked video takedown and denied gathering
India
ChintaBAR, an independent student group at IIT Madras, says the administration asked them to take down an Instagram video supporting protests against exam paper leaks like NEET-UG and UGC-NET.
Their request to hold a peaceful gathering, made on July 20, was also denied, with officials reportedly worried about the institute's reputation and ties with the central government.
Officials suggested ChintaBAR submit demands
Even after promising to follow campus rules, ChintaBAR's gathering wasn't allowed. Instead, officials suggested they write up their demands for better accountability in education.
Still, more than 150 common students gathered anyway at Himalaya Lawns to show support for nationwide protests.
The administration hasn't responded publicly yet.