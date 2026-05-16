Chintan report finds Delhi had 1,006 open burning incidents

Zero-waste colonies fail wet waste processing

The study also checked in on 68 "zero-waste" colonies and found most aren't living up to the name: 85% don't process wet waste on-site, nearly half don't even separate their trash, and 37% lacked infrastructure for waste composting.

Only about 13% actually process their own wet garbage.

The researchers suggest setting up a dedicated team for landfill reduction, giving local groups more reasons to recycle, and getting NGOs involved, reminding everyone that fixing this mess will take steady effort and teamwork.