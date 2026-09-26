Chitkul and Hemkund Sahib see early snowfall amid cold snap
India
It's officially sweater weather!
The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand got snowfall this Saturday, with places like Kinnaur's Chitkul and Uttarakhand's Hemkund Sahib turning into winter wonderlands overnight.
Shimla and Dharamshala received rain, and the sudden cold snap has brought a real chill to both states.
Char Dham Yatra on hold
The surprise weather means the Char Dham Yatra is on hold until September 27.
In Uttarakhand, heavy rain warnings led to school closures in districts like Bageshwar and Nainital.
Authorities have issued red and orange alerts across both states, so if you're in the area or planning a trip, best to stay updated and stay safe!