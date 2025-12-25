Next Article
Chitradurga bus fire: Andhra Pradesh ministers express shock
India
A tragic bus accident near Gorlathu village in Chitradurga district left at least nine people dead and about 21 injured after a private sleeper bus, carrying 32 passengers from Bengaluru, collided head-on with a truck and caught fire.
The truck driver also lost his life.
Quick response from Andhra Pradesh leaders
Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu shared his condolences and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav called the crash "shocking" and told local officials to get border hospitals ready, while also coordinating with Karnataka teams for emergency care.
What happened and what's next?
Police say the truck jumped the divider before hitting the bus, leading to a deadly blaze.
Investigations are on to understand exactly how this tragedy unfolded.