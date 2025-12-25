Delhi's air gets a breather, but it's still not great

Why does this matter?

While the strictest pollution controls (GRAP-IV) have been lifted, earlier restrictions and the "No PUC, No Fuel" rule are still in place.

Some parts of Delhi—like Aya Nagar and IGI Airport—saw moderate air, but spots like Anand Vihar and Bawana were still stuck in the 'poor' range.

Experts warn that with winds slowing down soon and fog rolling in, pollution could spike again over the next few days.

So yeah, keep those masks handy.