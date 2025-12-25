Next Article
Raipur mall vandalized during Christmas celebrations
India
On Wednesday, around 80-90 protesters stormed Magneto Mall in Raipur during a "Chhattisgarh bandh" and wrecked Christmas decorations.
Armed with sticks and weapons, they threatened staff and shouted against Santa displays while security guards tried unsuccessfully to stop them.
The chaos left shoppers shaken, with some women crying.
Protest tied to religious conversion dispute
The protest was called by Sarva Hindu Samaj over alleged illegal conversions, following a recent village dispute involving Christian burial rites.
Police say the state was mostly peaceful but promised action after complaints regarding vandalisation.
However, Congress claims over 100 protesters entered with weapons despite police presence.