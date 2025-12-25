Raipur mall vandalized during Christmas celebrations India Dec 25, 2025

On Wednesday, around 80-90 protesters stormed Magneto Mall in Raipur during a "Chhattisgarh bandh" and wrecked Christmas decorations.

Armed with sticks and weapons, they threatened staff and shouted against Santa displays while security guards tried unsuccessfully to stop them.

The chaos left shoppers shaken, with some women crying.