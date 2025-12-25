Next Article
Chitradurga bus fire tragedy: 10 dead, several injured
India
A late-night head-on crash between a sleeper bus and a lorry on NH-48 near Gorlathu village, Karnataka, left at least nine people dead.
The bus, traveling from Bengaluru to Gokarna (some reports say Shivamogga) with 32 passengers, caught fire after the collision around 2am—most victims were trapped inside.
Survivors and rescue efforts
Several passengers managed to escape by breaking windows and jumping out. Over 20 others are hospitalized with burns and injuries in Hiriyur and Chitradurga.
Rescue teams are still at work, with some critically hurt people transferred to Bengaluru. Early investigation suggests the lorry driver may have been fatigued.
President Murmu shared her condolences online, while PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family.