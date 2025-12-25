Chitradurga bus fire tragedy: 10 dead, several injured

Survivors and rescue efforts

Several passengers managed to escape by breaking windows and jumping out. Over 20 others are hospitalized with burns and injuries in Hiriyur and Chitradurga.

Rescue teams are still at work, with some critically hurt people transferred to Bengaluru. Early investigation suggests the lorry driver may have been fatigued.

President Murmu shared her condolences online, while PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family.