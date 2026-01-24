Chitrakoot: 13-year-old boy kidnapped and murdered by ex-tenants
India
In Chitrakoot, UP, 13-year-old Ayush Kesarwani was kidnapped and killed by two men who used to rent from his father.
The accused, Kallu (22) and Irfan Ansari (28), allegedly targeted Ayush to get back at his dad, Ashok Kesarwani, after being evicted.
What happened next
On Thursday evening, the men lured Ayush with a promise of motorcycle lessons and later demanded ₹40 lakh ransom using a stolen phone.
Police tracked them down overnight using CCTV; sadly, Ayush's body was found hidden in a trunk behind their house.
During the arrest, Kallu was killed in a police encounter while Irfan was injured.
The case sparked protests in the area, blocking the national highway, with officials promising justice for the family.