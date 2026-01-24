Chitrakoot: 13-year-old boy kidnapped and murdered by ex-tenants

What happened next

On Thursday evening, the men lured Ayush with a promise of motorcycle lessons and later demanded ₹40 lakh ransom using a stolen phone.

Police tracked them down overnight using CCTV; sadly, Ayush's body was found hidden in a trunk behind their house.

During the arrest, Kallu was killed in a police encounter while Irfan was injured.

The case sparked protests in the area, blocking the national highway, with officials promising justice for the family.