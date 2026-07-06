Chittoor woman Divya allegedly poisons children reportedly over husband's affair
India
A deeply sad story from Chittoor district: Divya (28) allegedly poisoned her two young kids and tried to end her own life after a heated argument with her husband Subramanyam (30), reportedly over his affair.
On July 3, following the fight, she is said to have mixed poison into drinks for herself and her children, Geetha (seven) and Harshith (four).
Children dead, Divya critical, police investigating
Neighbors rushed all three to a hospital in Tamil Nadu, but sadly, both children passed away, Geetha on July 4 and Harshith on July 5. Divya remains in critical condition.
Police are investigating the case, while Subramanyam left the house.
If you or someone you know needs help coping with distressing thoughts, support is available at Tele-MANAS (14416) or police helpline 100.