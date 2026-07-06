Chittoor woman Divya allegedly poisons children reportedly over husband's affair India Jul 06, 2026

A deeply sad story from Chittoor district: Divya (28) allegedly poisoned her two young kids and tried to end her own life after a heated argument with her husband Subramanyam (30), reportedly over his affair.

On July 3, following the fight, she is said to have mixed poison into drinks for herself and her children, Geetha (seven) and Harshith (four).