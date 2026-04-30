Chlorine gas leak in Pune's Kondhwa hospitalizes 24, evacuees safe
India
Early Thursday morning, a chlorine gas leak from an abandoned water plant in Pune's Kondhwa area sent 24 people, including two firefighters, to the hospital with breathing issues.
Emergency teams quickly evacuated residents and got the situation under control.
Thankfully, everyone is now safe and under observation at Sassoon General Hospital.
Forgotten tank at Gangadham plant
The leak came from a neglected tank left behind when the old water purification plant in Gangadham was dismantled.
A former operator shared that while most of the facility was removed, this tank was forgotten, leading to the early-morning scare for locals and first responders alike.