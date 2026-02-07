Choksi's loan fraud case: CBI court issues summons to businessman India Feb 07, 2026

Mehul Choksi, the diamond businessman already linked to big banking scams, just had his attempt to dodge a ₹55.27 crore loan fraud case shut down by a special CBI court.

The case says Choksi and former Gitanjali Group employees (Vipul Chitalia and Aniyath Nair) took working capital loans from Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra—meant for jewelry business—but allegedly did not use the loans for the intended purpose of manufacturing and sale of jewelry.