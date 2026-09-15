Chonga Sitlhou, Kimboi Singson shot dead, farmhouses torched in Jiribam
India
Two tribal women, Chonga Sitlhou, 60, and Kimboi Singson, 30, were shot and killed while working on their farms in Leisang Kuki village in Jiribam district.
Several farmhouses were also set on fire, leaving the community shaken.
Some villagers are still missing as fear spreads through an area already troubled by past violence.
Kuki-Zo organizations demand security and investigation
This tragedy happened just days after four other tribal civilians were killed nearby.
With repeated attacks putting lives and livelihoods at risk, Kuki-Zo civil society organizations are demanding immediate security reinforcement, protection of vulnerable settlements, a time-bound investigation and stringent action against those responsible.
Renewed concerns over the security of civilians in vulnerable settlements remain.