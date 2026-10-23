Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga idol to be immersed at Nimtala Ghat
Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga idol will be immersed at Nimtala Ghat on Saturday, with tight police supervision.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted under the supervision of the Calcutta High Court, made this call while keeping the pandal preserved in its existing condition for ongoing investigations into the tragic Mahasaptami stampede on October 17.
Ajay Kumar Nand stresses guideline adherence
Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand has stressed that all official guidelines must be followed during the immersion.
The stampede, triggered by an announcement about a pandal collapse, led to 19 deaths, with asphyxia reported as the cause of death.
Nine people have been arrested so far, and investigators are still looking into safety lapses like poor ventilation and overcrowding at the venue.