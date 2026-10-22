Christian families forced into rituals, allege attack in Paschim Medinipur
India
Three Christian families in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal, say they were attacked and forced to join religious rituals on October 18 and 19, apparently because of their faith.
These families, who became Christians about a year and a half ago, filed a police complaint despite pressure not to speak up.
Police have since stepped up security in the area.
West Bengal police probe local disputes
Police have registered a case, but have not named any suspects yet as the investigation continues.
They are looking into whether local disputes played a role.
The incident has raised concerns about attacks on Christians in the state.