Christmas carol clash injures 10 in Kerala's Alappuzha
A late-night Christmas carol round in the Charummoodu-Nooranad area of Alappuzha district took a rough turn when two youth clubs—Yuva and Liberty—got into a fight, leaving several people hurt.
The argument started during door-to-door caroling around 11:30pm and quickly escalated.
Some media reports said women and children were also injured; thankfully, everyone was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Old club rivalry at the heart of the clash
This wasn't just a random scuffle—the two groups have had issues for a while.
Yuva club has been around for years but recently split, leading to the formation of Liberty club by some former members.
That old rivalry boiled over during what should have been a festive night.
Police looking into what happened
Police have registered a case and are investigating how things got out of hand.
As of now, no arrests have been made. Officers are talking to witnesses and gathering evidence to figure out exactly what sparked the violence during the celebrations.