No new mining leases in Aravallis, says Centre amid row

Amid controversy over the new definition of Aravalli Hills, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has ordered Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to completely ban new mining leases across the Aravalli range. This decision aligns with the Supreme Court 's recent ruling, which called for a freeze on fresh mining leases until a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining is finalized. The ban is aimed at conserving and protecting the Aravalli range, stretching from Delhi to Gujarat , from illegal mining.

Requirements Existing mines must comply with environmental safeguards The Centre's latest directive also requires the governments in the aforementioned states to ensure strict compliance with environmental safeguards for the existing mines in the Aravallis. This is in line with the apex court's order for stringent regulation to ensure sustainability. Moreover, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has been tasked with identifying additional areas/zones in the entire range where mining should be prohibited based on ecological considerations.

Court ruling New definition of Aravalli Hills sparks row In November, the Supreme Court accepted a uniform scientific definition for the Aravalli Hills proposed by a Union Environment Ministry-led committee. It also called the Aravallis a "green barrier" against the Thar desert. The new rule defines an "Aravalli Hill" as any landform rising 100 meters or more above local relief, while all clusters of such hills within 500 meters form the "Aravalli Range." However, this sparked a controversy, with critics arguing the definition would lead to potentially weaker protections.

Definition dispute Controversy over Aravalli Hills definition The new definition of Aravalli Hills could open up over 90% of the range to mining, according to critics. Many environmentalists and opposition parties have questioned the criterion for excluding lower hillocks in the range, which are important for ecological connectivity. Notably, the Aravallis are among the world's oldest mountain systems and also play a crucial role in preventing desertification and restoring groundwater in Delhi NCR.