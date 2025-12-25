Christmas: Markets and banks take a break, but your apps are still on
It's Christmas, and both the NSE and BSE are taking the day off—so no stock trading today.
Banks across India are also closed for the holiday, following official calendars.
But don't worry, your digital banking and payment apps are still up and running.
Why does this matter?
If you were planning to trade stocks or visit your bank branch today, it's a good idea to hit pause—everything's shut for Christmas in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
Still need to pay bills or transfer money? Online banking, ATMs, and card payments work as usual.
Just keep in mind that big transfers (like RTGS/NEFT) might only go through during specific windows set by banks.
Quick reminder: What's special about today?
Christmas is celebrated every December 25th around the world—including here in India—and is marked as an official public holiday on financial calendars.
So whether you're working or just chilling at home, enjoy the festive break!