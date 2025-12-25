Christmas: Markets and banks take a break, but your apps are still on

Why does this matter?

If you were planning to trade stocks or visit your bank branch today, it's a good idea to hit pause—everything's shut for Christmas in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Still need to pay bills or transfer money? Online banking, ATMs, and card payments work as usual.

Just keep in mind that big transfers (like RTGS/NEFT) might only go through during specific windows set by banks.