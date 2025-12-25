ED raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi over illegal betting links
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided 10 locations tied to 26-year-old YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi in Lucknow, Unnao, and Delhi.
This follows a case revealed by the West Bengal Police (year not specified in source) involving an illegal online betting racket in Siliguri, allegedly run using mule accounts and Telegram channels.
Dwivedi is accused of promoting betting apps like Sky Exchange and moving money through family and company accounts.
Luxury cars, cash seized; investigation widens
During the raids, ED found four luxury cars—including a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Ford Endeavour, and Thar—plus ₹20 lakh in cash, digital devices, and documents at Dwivedi's Unnao home.
Assets worth ₹3 crore have been frozen so far, with total linked assets now at ₹20 crore.
Though currently in Dubai since his wedding last month, Dwivedi has ignored multiple ED summons.
The agency has already arrested three others as it digs deeper into the money trail behind this growing online betting network.