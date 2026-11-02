Church in Narayantala attacked during opening, BCP files police complaint

Ramen Naskar, a member of the church, said, "Some miscreants entered while we were praying and raised slogans. Many of us were physically attacked and suffered injuries,"

and police are looking into whether an internal feud between Christian groups sparked the attack.

Sadly, this isn't an isolated case. There's been a rise in attacks on Christians lately. Just 10 days ago, three members of a Christian family were allegedly forced to perform various rituals to denounce Christianity and return to Hinduism.

Herod Mullick, founder of BCP, called it "this is an unprecedented incident where miscreants have beaten up multiple priests during an inauguration ceremony."

and urged police to dig deeper into what's really driving these incidents, saying it's about humanity, not just religion.