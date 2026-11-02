Church in Narayantala attacked during opening, BCP files police complaint
A church in Narayantala, West Bengal, was attacked during its opening ceremony on Sunday, November 1, 2026.
Eyewitnesses say a group stormed in, disrupted prayers, and assaulted people, including priests and women.
The Bangiya Christiya Pariseba (BCP), an interfaith forum representing Christians in West Bengal, has filed a police complaint.
Police probe internal feud behind attack
Ramen Naskar, a member of the church, said, "Some miscreants entered while we were praying and raised slogans. Many of us were physically attacked and suffered injuries,"
and police are looking into whether an internal feud between Christian groups sparked the attack.
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case. There's been a rise in attacks on Christians lately. Just 10 days ago, three members of a Christian family were allegedly forced to perform various rituals to denounce Christianity and return to Hinduism.
Herod Mullick, founder of BCP, called it "this is an unprecedented incident where miscreants have beaten up multiple priests during an inauguration ceremony."
and urged police to dig deeper into what's really driving these incidents, saying it's about humanity, not just religion.