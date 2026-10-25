Churu crash kills 6 while infant survives with critical injuries
India
A heartbreaking road accident in Churu, Rajasthan, left six people dead on Saturday.
Five family members and their driver were heading to a temple when their car collided with a truck near Nyagli village.
Yashoda's infant daughter survived and sustained critical injuries.
Police are searching for the truck driver, who fled after the crash.
Victims named, investigation ongoing
Locals rushed to help right after the crash and called police for support.
Officers quickly arrived, and the victims were identified as Bhanwar Lal Sharma, his wife Mahendra Devi, daughters-in-law Kavita and Yashoda, Yashoda's baby boy, and driver Mangilal Nai.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities try to piece together how it all happened.