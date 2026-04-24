Churu, Rajasthan wedding SUV collides with dump truck, 3 killed

Survivors shifted, police probe crash

Locals and police acted fast to pull out the five injured survivors, who were first taken to a local hospital and then shifted to Jaipur for better care.

The SUV was part of a wedding procession from Sidhmukh.

Police are looking into whether speeding or negligence led to the crash and forensic experts are examining the site to find out exactly what happened.

This incident is another reminder of how urgent road safety issues remain in Rajasthan.