CIC tells CBSE to disclose RTI information, redact exempt portions India Jun 14, 2026

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has told CBSE to provide revised point-wise replies and disclose only the information permissible under the RTI Act, with exempt portions redacted or masked where needed, including answer books.

This move came after the board refused to share details under specific RTI exemption clauses, the CIC said it had no proper justification to do so.

Now, CIC says transparency matters.