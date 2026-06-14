CIC tells CBSE to disclose RTI information, redact exempt portions
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has told CBSE to provide revised point-wise replies and disclose only the information permissible under the RTI Act, with exempt portions redacted or masked where needed, including answer books.
This move came after the board refused to share details under specific RTI exemption clauses, the CIC said it had no proper justification to do so.
Now, CIC says transparency matters.
CBSE withheld costs and tender details
An RTI request asked for information about answer book quality, quantity, costs, GST, and tendering for recent sessions.
CBSE gave some specifications, but kept costs and tender data hidden.
CIC found this was not justified and told CBSE to respond clearly, only keeping back information that was legally exempt.
The commission stressed that open processes are key when public money is involved.