CID raids Jagan Mohan Reddy's company in ₹3,500 crore scam
Andhra Pradesh's CID just raided Bharathi Cements, owned by ex-CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as part of a ₹3,500 crore liquor scam probe.
The alleged scam took place during the YSRCP government (2019-2024).
A chargesheet says Reddy received kickbacks, though he hasn't been officially named as an accused.
Bribes paid to 'influential people' across India: Chargesheet
According to a 305-page chargesheet, Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy is called the mastermind—he allegedly tweaked excise rules and put loyalists in key positions to pull this off.
Tilaknagar Industries is accused of paying ₹218 crore in bribes.
So far, several people have been arrested (including YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy) and assets worth ₹62 crore seized.
Now, both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CID are digging deeper into private companies and officials who might have helped run the scam.