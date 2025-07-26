CID raids Jagan Mohan Reddy's company in ₹3,500 crore scam

Bribes paid to 'influential people' across India: Chargesheet

According to a 305-page chargesheet, Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy is called the mastermind—he allegedly tweaked excise rules and put loyalists in key positions to pull this off.

Tilaknagar Industries is accused of paying ₹218 crore in bribes.

So far, several people have been arrested (including YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy) and assets worth ₹62 crore seized.

Now, both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CID are digging deeper into private companies and officials who might have helped run the scam.