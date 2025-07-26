Three missing after boat capsizes off Alibaug coast

The accident happened during classic monsoon weather—think heavy rain, choppy seas, and strong currents—making things especially risky for smaller boats near Alibaug . It's a reminder of how unpredictable the sea can get during this season.

Search teams including police, Coast Guard, local disaster squads, and drones jumped into action right away.

The five rescued fishermen are recovering in hospital (one has an eye injury), while search efforts for the missing three continued through July 26 despite tough weather slowing things down.