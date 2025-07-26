Next Article
Modi becomes 1st Indian leader to attend Maldives Independence Day
On July 26, PM Narendra Modi became the first Indian leader to attend the Maldives's Independence Day as Guest of Honor, joining President Mohamed Muizzu for a big parade and cultural events in Male.
It was also the first time President Muizzu hosted a foreign head of state for this celebration.
Modi's visit marks 60 years of India-Maldives ties
Modi's visit marks 60 years of India-Maldives ties and signals a stronger partnership between the two neighbors.
By meeting leaders across Maldivian parties and former President Nasheed, Modi showed India's commitment to helping the Maldives grow and stay secure—especially important as both countries look to support each other in an uncertain world.