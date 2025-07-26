Next Article
Fake bomb threat at Mumbai's CSMT; similar scare in Ahmedabad
A fake bomb threat call on Friday sent Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) into high alert, with police and bomb squads sweeping the station.
The call, traced to Assam, turned out to be a hoax—nothing dangerous was found after thorough checks.
Who made the call is being traced
Mumbai police have registered a case and are working to track down who made the call.
Senior Inspector Sambhaji Katare said they're focused on finding the caller.
Just days earlier, Ahmedabad Airport faced a similar false alarm from a threatening email—again, no real threat was found after full security checks.