CID raids Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission office after 24-day protests
India
Jharkhand's recruitment exams are under fire, literally.
The Criminal Investigation Department, or CID, raided the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) office today following weeks of student protests over alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand.
Protesters have been on the streets for 24 days, demanding answers and real accountability.
Twenty arrested including former top official
So far, 20 people, including a former top official, have been arrested in the investigation.
Tensions boiled over this weekend with effigies of political leaders being burned.
With public pressure mounting, the state government has finally started talks with student groups to address their concerns about how these crucial exams are run.