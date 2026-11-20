CII Ayurveda experts say Kerala needs 10,000 more hospital beds
Kerala needs 10,000 more hospital beds, according to experts at the CII Global Ayurveda Summit and Expo & Kerala Health Tourism 2026.
With healthcare demands rising since the pandemic, they see this as a chance for Kerala to upgrade its hospitals and attract more medical tourists.
Kerala can tap $8.5B medical tourism
Even though Kerala meets the World Health Organization standard for hospital beds, experts feel that's not enough for the state's growing needs.
They also highlighted how better infrastructure and global standards could help Kerala stand out in India's $8.5 billion medical tourism market.
Plus, leaders are pushing to blend technology with traditional Ayurveda, hoping it makes treatments stronger and puts Kerala on the map for global health seekers.