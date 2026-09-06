India has enough coal for 36 days, says Modi government

In August FY 2026-27, CIL supplied 60.60 MT of coal, a 5.50% increase over last year's supplies for the same month.

Supplies to the power sector also rose by 4.5% to 48.46 MT in August this year from last year.

Despite heavy rains in July and August, CIL maintained a steady supply run and currently has a cushion of 76 MT at its pitheads with an additional ready-to-mine exposure of 46 MT.