CISCE announces 2027 ISC and ICSE exam schedule on cisce.org
India
Heads up, board exam takers: CISCE just dropped the 2027 schedule!
ISC (Class 12) exams kick off on February 9, and ICSE (Class 10) start February 15.
You can find all the details on cisce.org.
CISCE exams to involve 3,79,980 students
Nearly 3,79,980 students are set to appear next year, with Uttar Pradesh leading in numbers.
For ICSE, there's a timing tweak: reading time now begins at 10am and writing at 10:15am a bit earlier than before.
Plus, admit cards will be out from mid-December, giving everyone a good head start to prep.