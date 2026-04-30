CISCE announces ICSE and ISC 2026 results over 99% pass
India
The CISCE just dropped the 2026 ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) results, and the numbers are seriously impressive: over 99% of more than 3.6 lakh students passed!
If you sat for these exams, you can check your scores on the official CISCE websites or DigiLocker.
Class XII girls 99.48% pass rate
Girls outshined boys this year, with a pass rate of 99.48% in Class XII compared to boys' 98.81%.
This isn't a one-off. It's been a trend for a while now, highlighting how strong academic standards are across CISCE schools in India and abroad.
Schools can also grab detailed tabulation registers from the CISCE CAREERS Portal to keep track of their students' progress.