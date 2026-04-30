CISCE announces ICSE and ISC 2026 results over 99% pass

Class XII girls 99.48% pass rate

Girls outshined boys this year, with a pass rate of 99.48% in Class XII compared to boys' 98.81%.

This isn't a one-off. It's been a trend for a while now, highlighting how strong academic standards are across CISCE schools in India and abroad.

Schools can also grab detailed tabulation registers from the CISCE CAREERS Portal to keep track of their students' progress.