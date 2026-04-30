CISCE publishes 2026 ICSE and ISC exam results online

Recheck applications open May 1-4

Just head over to cisce.org, pick your exam link, pop in your UID and index number, fill the CAPTCHA, and you're good to go.

Over 250,000 ICSE students and about 100,000 ISC students took the exams this year. If you want a recheck, applications open May 1-4; options like re-evaluation and improvement exams will roll out in June-July.

Schools can also dive into detailed performance data through the CAREERS portal to help plan ahead.