CISCE to announce 2026 ICSE and ISC results today 11am
India
Big day for students! CISCE will announce the 2026 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results today at 11am
About 2.6 lakh students took the ICSE exams and 1.5 lakh appeared for ISC this year.
Results will be available on cisce.org and DigiLocker.
Check results on cisce.org or DigiLocker
Just log in to cisce.org or DigiLocker, pick your course (ICSE/ISC), and you're set.
CISCE usually announces results around this time every year.
Last year's pass rates were over 99% for both exams, showing their strong track record of student success.
Good luck!