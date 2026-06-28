CISF bus overturns near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, 9 injured

Three to Narayana Hospital, most stable

Three of the officers had more serious injuries and were taken to Narayana Hospital for advanced care, while six others, including a sub-inspector and the driver, were treated at Katra's Community Health Center.

Thanks to fast medical attention, most of them are now stable.

The Vaishno Devi shrine is a major pilgrimage spot that sees tight security year-round, with CISF teams working hard to keep visitors safe.