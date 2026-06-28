CISF bus overturns near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, 9 injured
India
A bus carrying CISF personnel skidded off the road and overturned near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday.
The team was heading back to camp after its security shift at the shrine when the accident happened, leaving eight CISF personnel and their driver injured.
Three to Narayana Hospital, most stable
Three of the officers had more serious injuries and were taken to Narayana Hospital for advanced care, while six others, including a sub-inspector and the driver, were treated at Katra's Community Health Center.
Thanks to fast medical attention, most of them are now stable.
The Vaishno Devi shrine is a major pilgrimage spot that sees tight security year-round, with CISF teams working hard to keep visitors safe.