CISF catches person at Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3
Security at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport got put to the test when someone tried to force their way into Terminal three without proper travel documents.
The CISF team, along with its Quick Response Team, acted fast and caught the person before things could escalate.
CISF credits vigilance for preventing breach
CISF credited its "exceptional alertness and prompt response" for preventing the attempted breach.
It said this shows how ready it is to handle threats and keep passengers safe, reiterating that its personnel remained vigilant and prepared to deal with any attempt to compromise security at the airport.