CISF constable Abhidesh Singh arrested for allegedly killing 4 colleagues
A CISF head constable, Abhidesh Kumar Singh, has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing four colleagues at an NHPC hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
The incident reportedly started with an argument over Singh and his wife Pooja repeatedly bringing their child to the work site against the rules.
He is now in police custody for a week.
Complaint at Basohli allegedly sparked shooting
Singh and his wife, both CISF head constables posted at the same Sewa-III project at Basohli and assigned different shifts, often brought their child along, which bothered other staff and led to a complaint.
The complaint incensed Singh, and he allegedly opened fire on four colleagues.
Afterward, DG (CISF) Parveen Ranjan visited the site to assess the situation.
The tragedy has sparked concerns about how the attack was not an isolated one among security personnel in this J&K zone under Jammu division.