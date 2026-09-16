CISF coordinated BRICS summit movements at Delhi airports and Palam

Three CISF teams, headed by Deputy Commandants under the supervision of Commandant Shugna Ram, handled nonstop security and coordination, even managing 12 chief justices from 16 countries.

A dedicated 24x7 BRICS control room with 35 staff worked around the clock to keep schedules tight.

Plus, smooth cooperation between CISF, Delhi Police, intelligence agencies, airport authorities, Air Force Station Palam authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs's Protocol Division meant high security without disrupting regular airport life.