CISF coordinated BRICS summit movements at Delhi airports and Palam
The recent BRICS Summit (September 11-13) brought together 1,189 delegates, including top leaders from 26 countries, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Air Force Station Palam.
With 253 flights coming and going, the CISF, along with other security and aviation agencies, made sure everything ran like clockwork for everyone from Heads of State and Heads of Government to foreign ministers.
Commandant Shugna Ram supervised summit security
Three CISF teams, headed by Deputy Commandants under the supervision of Commandant Shugna Ram, handled nonstop security and coordination, even managing 12 chief justices from 16 countries.
A dedicated 24x7 BRICS control room with 35 staff worked around the clock to keep schedules tight.
Plus, smooth cooperation between CISF, Delhi Police, intelligence agencies, airport authorities, Air Force Station Palam authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs's Protocol Division meant high security without disrupting regular airport life.