CISF DG Praveer Ranjan visits Sewa-III Kathua to assess shooting
After a heartbreaking incident at the Sewa-III Hydroelectric Power Project in Kathua, where four CISF personnel lost their lives when a colleague allegedly opened fire, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan visited the site on Wednesday.
The accused has been arrested, and the visit aimed at carrying out an on-ground assessment and gathering first-hand information about the circumstances leading to the incident.
CISF orders inquiry, DG visits NHPC
The CISF has already ordered a departmental inquiry to get to the bottom of the shooting.
Ranjan also checked in with staff at the camp for a detailed update and visited the NHPC hospital in the adjoining Chamba area of Himachal Pradesh, where the bodies of the deceased personnel had been kept.
The focus now is on learning from this tragedy and making sure steps are taken so it doesn't happen again.