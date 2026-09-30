CISF personnel opens fire at colleagues following argument, killing 4
What's the story
Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were killed after their colleague opened fire at them at a camp at the SEWA-2 Hydroelectric Project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh, Constable Rafiq Ahmed, and Constable Sandeep Kumar. The shooting took place during a duty change when an argument broke out among the CISF personnel.
Incident details
Argument escalates into shooting
The argument between the personnel escalated into a shooting, leaving four seriously injured.
According to NDTV, the accused allegedly entered the office premises and opened indiscriminate fire with his AK-47 rifle.
The accused head constable was carrying 150 rounds of ammunition, according to the CISF. The service weapon has also been seized after the incident.
Investigation underway
Court of inquiry ordered
All four later succumbed to their injuries.
The incident is being treated as a case of fratricide, or firing among personnel of the same force. A team from Kathua district police has reached the spot and is investigating the incident.
The accused, CISF Head Constable Awdhesh Singh, has been arrested and is being questioned.
The CISF headquarters has ordered a Court of Inquiry to establish the sequence of events leading to the firing.