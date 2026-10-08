CISF tightens security for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Security around Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar just got tighter, as the Central Industrial Security Force, or CISF, added more personnel to his protection detail.
This comes after the opposition INDIA alliance ramped up protests, accusing the Election Commission of favoring the government and calling for Kumar's resignation.
Even with all this tension, his Z+ security level, the second-highest in India, hasn't changed.
CISF teams posted amid SIR protests
On October 7, extra CISF teams were posted at Kumar's home in New Delhi and at the Election Commission office.
Officials say this is just a precaution because of ongoing protests by parties like Congress and Trinamool Congress, who are questioning alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and accusing the Election Commission of electoral manipulation.
The goal: keep things safe and calm while political tempers run high.