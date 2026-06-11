Citizen scientists rediscover long-tailed duskhawker at Namdapha, Arunachal after 1914
India
The long-tailed duskhawker, a dragonfly not seen in India since 1914, just made a comeback at Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh.
A group of citizen scientists found it about 600km from where it was last seen, and their discovery is now officially recorded.
Rediscovery highlights Arunachal dragonfly diversity
This little insect is actually a big deal: it signals healthy water and untouched habitats.
Arunachal Pradesh stands out for its huge variety of dragonflies, with around 110 species recorded from Arunachal Pradesh alone.
The rediscovery reminds us how important it is to protect wild spaces and keep checking on biodiversity.