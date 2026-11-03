CITU starts indefinite Jantar-Mantar protest December 1 against labour codes
Starting December 1, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is kicking off an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
They're expecting over 100,000 workers from all over India, with around 40,000 travel tickets already booked by workers from Karnataka and other states.
The main issue? Anti-worker labor codes that CITU says are unfair to workers.
CITU demands ₹42,000 wage ₹21,000 pension
CITU wants the labor codes scrapped, along with better rights for scheme workers, a minimum monthly wage of ₹42,000, and a pension of ₹21,000.
They're also calling out urgent problems like lack of social security for unorganized workers and unsafe working conditions.
On top of that, CITU is pushing for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls scrapped and even asking for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, showing they're aiming for bigger systemic reforms too.